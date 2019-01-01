Acme Everything Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon

Acme Smoked Fish Corp. has added to its lineup Everything Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon, combining the iconic Brooklyn, N.Y.-based brand’s high-quality fish with the timeless flavor profile of an Everything Bagel. To create the product, Acme coats its cold-smoked salmon with a classic mix of sesame seeds, garlic, onion, poppy seeds and salt. Suitable for breakfast, lunch, snacks or dinner, the ready-to-eat premium fish can be served in traditional bagel sandwiches, or eaten with crackers or atop salads. The brand’s other smoked salmon flavors include Pastrami and Gravlax. All are excellent all-natural sources of vitamin D and protein, as well as being responsibly sourced. Everything Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon is available pre-sliced a 4-ounce package retailing for a suggested $7.99.