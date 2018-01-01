Absolutely Gluten Free Tahini Bars

Absolutely Gluten Free has launched TahiniBar, a grab-and-go sesame-seed snack that clocks in at only 100 calories each. Certified OU Kosher and dairy-free, the bars are made with all-natural aroasted sesame seeds, which help boost energy levels and are a good source of vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber, calcium, iron, zinc and potassium. Much lower in calories than other bars, the 100 percent gluten-free treat comes in three varieties: Cocoa Nibs, Pistachio and Vanilla, and sells in packs of seven bars for $2.49-$2.99 per bar.