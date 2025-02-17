Gluten-free snack trailblazer Absolutely! Gluten Free, a brand of Kayco’s Beyond division, has now taken up residence in the dessert aisle with the rollout of Absolutely! Gluten Free Frozen Cookie Dough. Available in three decadent flavors — Sugar Cookie, Double Chocolate, and Choco Chip — the product line comes in individually wrapped 12-ounce portions, with each pack yielding 12 cookies, making it a cinch to bake fresh treats at home. As well as being gluten-free, the doughs are free from dairy, tree nuts, peanuts, and artificial additives, while the frozen format promises a longer shelf life than refrigerated alternatives. Created to appeal to dedicated gluten-free shoppers as well as anyone in search of a convenient, high-quality treat, Absolutely! Gluten Free Frozen Cookie Dough retails for a suggested $5.99 per package of any flavor.