Absolut Grapefruit Flavored Vodka

Absolut has launched its latest flavor of vodka: Absolut Grapefruit. Joining the Citron, Mandarin and Lime varieties, Absolut Grapefruit offers a naturally sweet flavor with no added sugar or artificial coloring. It is said to have a fresh taste and pair suitably with a wide variety of cocktails, from the classic vodka soda or vodka tonic to such newer beverages as the Swedish Paloma. It retails for a suggested $19.99 and $24.99 per 750-milliliter and 1-liter bottle, respectively.