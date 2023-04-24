a2 Milk Grassfed Whole and 2% Reduced Fat Milk

Born in New Zealand and now the fastest-growing premium milk brand in the United States, The a2 Milk Co. has expanded into the grass-fed milk segment with two products: a2 Milk Grassfed Whole Milk and a2 Milk Grassfed 2% Reduced Fat Milk. Both are Certified Regenerative by AGW, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Validus Certified for animal welfare, as well as being among the first grass-fed products in the A2 protein category. The suggested retail price for either the whole milk and reduced-fat milk is $5.99 per 59-ounce carton. In common with all a2 Milk products, the grass-fed milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein rather than the combination of A1 and A2 proteins found in most dairy products. Published research indicates that milk naturally containing the A2 protein may help avoid stomach discomfort in some people. A2 Milk Grassfed products come from cows that are on pasture every day, all year. The grass-fed segment grew nearly 25.8% in the natural channel over the 12 weeks ending Jan. 29, according to SPINS.