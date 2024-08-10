For the first time in more than five years, Kraft Heinz brand A.1. has expanded beyond its famous steak sauce, blending its signature tangy flavor with creamy butter and fresh herbs to elevate consumers’ favorite meals. Inspired by the growing trend of viral butter-based recipes on social media, the product meets growing consumer demand for restaurant-quality flavors at home. A.1. Steakhouse Butter is the first offering of its kind from a mainstream sauce brand – in collaboration with Epicurean Butter – and provides an easy way to enhance the flavor of steak, pork chops or burgers, not to mention such classic sides as mashed potatoes and corn on the cob. A 3.5-ounce tub of the A.1. Steakhouse Butter retails for a suggested $4.99.