99 Cents Only Stores Taps Swiftly for Personalized Mobile Shopping Experiences

99 Cents Only Stores LLC has joined with technology solutions provider Swiftly to provide customers with enhanced mobile shopping experiences and generate new advertising revenue for the extreme-value retailer.

Swiftly technology is powering 99 Cents Only’s new intuitive mobile app to deliver a connected in-store shopping experience with multi-language capabilities. The app, which can be downloaded free on the App Store and Google Play, gives shoppers access to products at their home stores, along with exclusive discounts and rewards to increase savings. Further, the tech enables 99 Cents Only to unlock new advertising revenue, as well as closed-loop reporting with measurable SKU-level transactions and ad clicks to glean accurate, actionable insights unavailable elsewhere.

“By leveraging Swiftly’s technology to power its new user-friendly mobile app, 99 Cents Only will create new and engaging ways to drive loyalty through personalized digital experiences that translate across multiple languages,” said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Seattle-based Swiftly. “99 Cents Only is a great example of a brick-and-mortar retailer benefiting from building strong digital customer relationships, while opening up new forms of advertising revenue and incremental sales.”

Even with the growth of e-commerce in 2021, 90% of purchases still occur in-store. Retailers can capitalize on the advantages of their brick-and-mortar locations by offering an omnichannel shopping experience tailored to their customers’ purchasing preferences, thereby boosting customer loyalty. Swiftly’s solution enables 99 Cents Only to immediately offer a unique, connected shopping experience, and lays the foundation for future shopper benefits such as delivery and endless-aisle shopping.

“Swiftly’s technology helps us meet the evolving needs of our customers with more personalized offers that increase savings,” explained Mary Kellmanson, chief marketing officer at 99 Cents Only. “Swiftly will also create new revenue streams for us through enhanced connections between customers and leading national brands directly in our app.”

With Swiftly’s support, 99 Cents Only can provide a seamless way for consumer packaged goods brands to engage shoppers in a personalized, ultra-targeted digital experience that generates incremental sales. CPG brand partners can employ dynamic ad placements, targeted content, sponsored searches and product recommendations to connect with shoppers and grow basket sizes at checkout.

Commerce, Calif.-based 99 Cents Only, the leading operator of extreme-value stores in California and the Southwestern United States, operates 382 locations in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. The retailer is No. 71 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.