5 Ways Supermarkets Can Benefit From Smart Online Forms

In the 21st century, no industry has been impervious to the growth of digital technology. The companies that have resisted this evolution now either realize their mistake and have to play catch-up, or they go out of business.

Even grocers have recognized that they can benefit from digital technology. Fortunately, this doesn’t require massive investments or overhauling entire business plans.

Instead, many supermarkets are getting ahead by simply using smart online forms.

When most people think about the kind of technology that helps supermarkets improve their operations, they imagine large POS machines or pricey software. The truth, however, is that smart online forms are currently producing incredible ROI for grocers. Following are the five main reasons for this.

1. Taking Inventory

Taking inventory is an absolutely essential task for grocery stores. If management doesn’t know what they currently have in the store, they can’t be sure what they need to order, in what quantity to order it or when to place the actual order.

At the same time, inventory can be an extremely time-consuming activity — and it’s one that must be repeated regularly.

Taking inventory is a process prone to human error. Even the smallest mistakes can cause costly ripple effects.

That’s why so many grocery stores have turned to smart online forms for inventory. Employees can simply enter the quantities of different products into the forms. These forms can then be turned into PDFs and sent to management for order placement.

This approach makes it much easier to go back and conduct effective inventory analysis. By looking over this data, stores can spot important trends that will help them better forecast future demand.

2. Collecting Customer Feedback

A lot has been made of how digital technology has affected the grocery industry, especially where the customer’s journey is concerned.

However, there’s still a lot to be said about simply giving customers an opportunity to voice their opinions about your grocery store. Smart online forms are ideal for this purpose, for several important reasons.

First, online forms make it easy for customers to submit feedback. All they need to do is visit your site and answer survey questions. For most stores, this shouldn’t take customers more than a couple of minutes.

Second, it’s easy to collect and analyze these results. As with a store’s inventory, forms lend themselves to simple — but effective — analysis. This is especially important with customer feedback, because you want to make it as easy as possible to measure how much you’re improving customer satisfaction over time.