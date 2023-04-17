5 Ways Grocers Can Help Save the Planet

Better manage near-expiring foods.

Stop losing money on expired dairy products and

other food. Expiration date-tracking technology can give you greater visibility into soon-to-expire food by automating the manual checking of product expiration dates. With this

advanced knowledge, grocery stores can better manage inventory and lower prices on

and sell stock that’s nearing expiration. Further, educate your shoppers with prominent

displays on how to interpret expiration dates, e.g. “sell by,” “use by,” “expires on,” “best

before” and “best by.” That’ll help them figure out what’s safe to buy and eat. The result:

You boost sales and lower your contribution to landfills. Another tool to check out is food

waste prevention tech. For instance, Too Good To Go

helps food retailers “recoup sunk

costs” and cut food waste via its business-to-consumer app. It works like this: Stores list

unsold food via the app; then shoppers come and pick up their “surprise bag” for a