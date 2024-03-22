Wednesday, April 24, 2024 2:00 PM EST

Join us for an inspiring webinar, "5 Strategies to Fuel Private Brand Sales," where we will explore how design can accelerate growth and capitalize on the opportunities present in today's retail environment. Consumer trust in the quality of Private Brands is at an all-time high, driving remarkable growth amidst the challenges of COVID and rising inflation. Now is the moment for Private Brands to shine.

Our webinar will delve into five key strategies to help your Private Brand maximize its potential. Led by industry experts, we will share insights and practical tips to use design to grow your brands. Hosted by Rebecca Hamilton, CEO of the award-winning Fish Agency, this webinar will provide actionable strategies to drive sales and stand out in the market. Joining Rebecca will be Jason Hobson from Giant Tiger!

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best and take your Private Brands to new heights. Register now and fuel your brand's success!