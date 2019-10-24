3rd Giant Heirloom Market on Tap in Philly

Giant Food Stores will open its third Giant Heirloom Market store in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. The two-level 13,000-square-foot urban-focused location, at 1002 North Second Street, will feature an underground taproom and gaming area – a first for the grocer.

“Much like Philadelphia’s story continues to unfold, so does the story of Giant Heirloom Market, and our new store in Northern Liberties is the next exciting chapter,” noted Giant Food Stores President Nicholas Bertram. “We continue to learn, and our new location will bring new innovations while featuring what customers love most about Giant Heirloom Market – fresh produce, locally made products and our Nature’s Promise brand.”

Grocery veteran Tommy McClain, who played a key role in the opening of the first two Giant Heirloom Market locations in the Graduate Hospital and University City communities, has been named manager of the Northern Liberties stores.

“Northern Liberties is always buzzing with activity, and that’s especially true at the corner of North Second and Wildey Streets as we get ready to open the doors to our newest Giant Heirloom Market next month, just in time for the holiday season,” said McClain, who joined the company in 2016. “We’re looking forward to getting to know our new neighbors, introducing them to all that Giant Heirloom Market has to offer and serving families in Northern Liberties.”

The unique taproom in the store’s lower level will be known as “The Underground.” Windows in the floor of the grocery store on the main level will provide a look into the taproom below to encourage shoppers to check it out. This space will offer 40-plus craft beers, wines, hard seltzers and hard kombucha on tap, as well as a gaming area featuring classic arcade games, shuffleboard and a Scrabble Wall. Customers can sample an ounce or order a full pour of their beverage of choice from touchscreens above each tap. All taproom offerings are also available to go.

“As we created each Giant Heirloom Market, we listened to the community and let their feedback guide our plans,” continued McClain. “In our conversations, they told us they enjoyed having that third place away from home and work – a place to unwind, get a casual bite with friends, maybe have a drink or play a game. The Underground is our response to their wishes.”

Like its two predecessors, the store will also carry a wide selection of high‐quality, fresh, local and seasonal foods; convenient grab-and-go meals; a large gluten-free section; and a curated wine and beer offering with a rapid bottle chiller. Other features include a DIY olive oil and vinegar blending station, self-checkout stations named after local streets, a gourmet cheese section with pairing recommendations, a High Street on Market pretzel cart, a large plant-based food department, sampling stations, and sushi.

Further, to meet the needs of customers, the store will also offer such convenient technology as Giant Direct, enabling shoppers to access thousands of items found in Giant stores, all of which can be easily ordered online for next-day pick up or delivery, and the Scan It! Express mobile app, providing meal inspiration, and the ability to assemble a shopping list and check items off as they shop.

The Northern Liberties location will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week and employ more than 50 associates.

The first Giant Heirloom Market opened Jan. 25 in the Graduate Hospital, and the second opened Aug. 2 in University City. One more location – in Queen Village at 201 South Street – is also planned. The Graduate Hospital location was Progressive Grocer’s Store of the Month in May 2019. As well as featuring learnings gleaned from successive openings, the small-format stores have grown progressively larger, with the first measuring 9,500 square feet and the second coming in at 9,950 square feet.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores serves customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia across more than 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and 115-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service, employing more than 32,000 associates. The Giant Food Stores family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.