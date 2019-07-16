2nd Giant Heirloom Market to Open Aug. 2

Further, to best meet the needs of its time-pressed customers, the store will provide Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod service, which enables shoppers to order items online for next-day pickup or delivery. The online service recently marked its availability at 100 stores. Customers can additionally make use of Giant’s Scan It! mobile app to simplify shopping and make use of self-checkouts named after local streets in the area.

Among the location’s additional highlights are a sampling station showcasing new flavors, an expanded fresh-made sushi department, a gourmet cheese section offering pairing recommendations, kombucha on tap, and a do‐it‐yourself olive oil and vinegar blending station.

The store will operate 6 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week and will employ about 50 full- and part-time associates.

Two more Philadelphia Giant Heirloom locations are currently in the works, one in the Northern Liberties neighborhood and one in Queen Village.

Progressive Grocer featured the Graduate Hospital Giant Heirloom Market as its April 2019 Store of the Month.

Giant Food Stores operates 180 grocery stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and online grocery ordering and delivery services. Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.