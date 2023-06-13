31st Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle Slated for Late June

For the eighth straight year, regional grocery chain Giant Food will be the title sponsor of the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. Now in its 31st year, the event will benefit USO National Capital District, the Capital Area Food Bank and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area. Taking place across six city blocks on Pennsylvania Avenue, the event will feature BBQ samples, global flavors, live music, cooking competitions and family-friendly exhibits.

The Barbecue Battle will also showcase competitors from across the country, celebrity chefs such as Tuffy Stone and Myron Mixon, and special attractions like the Giant Corks to Caps Tasting Tent and the Monumental Sports Zone, the latter including members from the Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics and Capital City Go-Go.

“Giant has hosted the National Capital Barbecue Battle since 2016, and this year will be the biggest to date, with more food and fun than ever,” said Giant Food President Ira Kress. “It’s truly an honor to host our community as we kick off the summer, and we are excited to play an active role in helping raise money for several of our key community partners across the region.”

In the realm of sustainability, Giant has also continued its partnership with GreenPrint to offset up to 30% of consumers’ vehicle emissions generated from gas sold at Giant gas pumps, making the event 100% carbon neutral for the second year in a row. Other sustainability-oriented event partners include the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, which will promote responsibly farmed seafood; Divert, which will install bins throughout the festival to collect food waste and turn it into clean energy, along with interactive and educational resources and giveaways; and the American Farmland Trust’s Brighter Future Fund, which, with Tillamook County Creamery Association, will sample grilled cheese and share information and resources about grant opportunities.

When customers buy two participating products at Giant during June, they’ll receive a buy-one-get-one ticket offer. Additionally, tickets to the Barbecue Battle are available online or at the event entrance. General admission is $20 for a one-day pass and $30 for a two-day pass. Admission is free for children younger than 12 when accompanied by an adult.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within its stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.