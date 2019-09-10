3 Ways for Grocers to Keep Their Edge in the Market

People still buy their groceries in-store, as they have for decades. Grocery today is predominantly reliant on brick-and-mortar business, with 95% of fast-moving consumer goods sales and 98% of food sales occurring in-store. But, as many industries have brought their inventory and their advertising online, grocery stores have lagged. Top grocers in the United States are commonly a century old, but their marketing and measurement tactics don’t have to be. There’s a huge opportunity afoot for the grocery industry to capitalize on the values of digital advertising without sacrificing their tried-and-true commitment to in-store experiences.

1. Understand the competitive digital landscape

While only 2% to 5% of grocers’ sales occur online, grocery is also among the largest-growing ecommerce segments year over year, with 18.2% growth expected this year. Additionally, while total sales volume is only 2%, many people have bought groceries online. In fact, 23% of all people have ever purchased groceries through ecommerce channels. What this indicates is that, while a good portion of people have tried purchasing groceries online, most people still prefer to buy their food in stores.

Despite retail owning most of the industry, ecommerce growth poses an opportunity and a potential problem for the grocery industry. Direct-to-consumer meal kits are growing, as are grocery delivery services like Amazon Fresh, Instacart and FreshDirect. These brands grew up in the internet age and understand the tactics required to keep up in a digital world. The two biggest grocery brands in the United States by sales volume – Kroger and Albertsons – were founded in 1883 and 1939, respectively. That’s not to say that these brands are out of touch with modern-day marketing, just that the internet age isn’t built into their DNA.

2. Maximize modern marketing tactics

These days, there’s a seemingly endless list of advertising channels for brands to consider. A long time ago, word of mouth was the best advertising a company could expect. Now things are a bit different. Comparing word-of-mouth referrals in five of the biggest industries, including technology, beauty and beverages, it was grocery that experienced the smallest proportion (only 6%) of consumer sales driven by offline word of mouth. There’s an obvious disparity between how people shop for groceries (in-store) and how they learn about grocery brands.