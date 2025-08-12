3 Shot and Killed at Target Parking Lot in Austin

A shooting has left three people dead in a parking lot of a Target store in Austin, Texas. A gunman opened fire outside that store at 8601 Research Building on the afternoon of Aug. 11 and subsequently stole a vehicle attempting to escape.

The suspect was later caught by police several miles away from the scene of the shooting. In a news conference, law enforcement officials described the offender as a man with a history of mental health issues.

Target shared a statement with Progressive Grocer in the wake of the tragedy that claimed the lives of two adults and one child. “We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy. We are working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, we will continue partnering with law enforcement and will be providing support resources, including grief counseling, to our team," a company representative said.

The deadly shooting outside that Target in Texas is the latest example of violent acts that have taken place in and around retail locations. Last month, a man attacked 11 people with a knife at a Walmart store in the popular tourist town of Traverse City, Mich. On Aug. 1, a man was stabbed, apparently at random, by another person inside a Walmart store in the Grand Rapids area. Last week, a Mariano's outpost in the Chicago suburb of Western Springs, Ill., was locked down after a man brandished a weapon outside the location and reportedly entered the store to evade police.