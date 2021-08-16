The 3 Customer Experience Imperatives for Grocery Retailers

Webinar Date: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT

Do your customers trust you enough to stay with your brand? Are you meeting them where they are to ensure you’re the one fulfilling their needs each week? Are you listening to and acting on their feedback to retain their business over time?



Customers have more options than ever to obtain what they need and want. Retailers who don’t specialize in grocery or have never offered grocery items are expanding across the market to capture larger segments of your customers’ budgets. The intensely competitive nature of grocery requires constant communication with customers and attention to these imperatives:

An omni-channel approach to customer feedback

Prioritizing safety and building customer trust

Knowing exactly what your customers want

Make customer retention your first priority as those who keep you in business explore a rapidly expanding landscape of options beyond your stores. Customers need to know you care about keeping their business over time. Join us to discover how your brand can become the most trusted partner to meet each customer’s needs, keep them safe, and ensure they know you’re listening and learning from their experiences.