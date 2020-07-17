2020 Food Safety Summit Will Now Be Virtual

Yet another industry trade show has made the move to online in the face of the coronavirus pandemic: BNP Media revealed that its 2020 Food Safety Summit would be a virtual experience rather than an in-person event.

“The Summit team is working closely with the Educational Advisory Board to offer an in-depth conference program offering real-world business solutions for today and planning for tomorrow,” noted the Troy, Michigan-based media company, which produces the annual trade show. “The virtual Summit will feature the world’s leading authorities examining the most up-to-date innovations in the food industry.”

The education program, access to participating exhibitors and networking opportunities will be live online from Monday, Oct. 19 to Thursday, Oct. 22. Those who wish to take part can register online, with special early-bird pricing for those who register before Aug. 31.

Citing “the continued uncertainty around travel and the importance of health and safety for the entire food safety community” as the reasons behind the “difficult decision” to cancel the in-person event, BNP Chief Events Officer Scott Wolters noted, “We have refocused our efforts on our newly launched virtual platform, providing an opportunity for food safety professionals to have access to world-class education, expert insights, valuable content, networking, appointment making and the newest food safety solutions in the industry.”

Kicking off with an opening session titled “COVID-19: The New Normal for the Food Industry,” the summit will offer four days of educational sessions as well as presentations from exhibitors in the Solutions Stage and Tech Tent, and networking among attendees. The education program will consist of four two-hour workshops and 21 one-hour sessions, in addition to four general sessions.

Summit attendees will have complete access to the entire platform, including virtual exhibit booths, all live and on-demand education sessions, and the ability to participate in group discussions and networking events with colleagues and speaker, while those who wish to participate only in the virtual exhibit hall and the general session each day can attend free. All current Summit attendee registrations will be moved over to the virtual Food Safety Summit.

BNP is working with virtual events platform Intrado to deliver the event. The summit was originally scheduled to take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, in Rosemont, Illinois.