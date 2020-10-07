Walmart's Open Call to Go Virtual

Walmart has opened its application process for its seventh annual Open Call, in which entrepreneurs that want to get their U.S.-made products on the retailer’s shelves can meet with Walmart buyers on Oct. 1. For the first time, because of lingering coronavirus concerns, the event will take place in a virtual format.

The deadline to apply to participate in this year's Open Call is Aug. 10. Interested entrepreneurs can apply online.

The event kicks off Walmart’s observance of U.S. Manufacturing Month in October and will offer a similar agenda to previous years. As well as one-on-one virtual pitch meetings with Walmart buyers, attendees will be able to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders at smaller breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage potential suppliers.

“During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S.,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart’s SVP for global sourcing and U.S. Manufacturing. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country. Walmart’s annual Open Call event gives us a unique occasion to identify new suppliers who can meet our customers’ needs with unique and innovative products manufactured or produced in the U.S. For the first time, this year’s Open Call event will be virtual, enabling even broader participation from potential new suppliers. We know how important this opportunity is for many small businesses, especially this year, and we are looking forward to seeing the new product submissions and meeting potential new suppliers.”

In January 2013, Walmart committed to help increase job creation and U.S. manufacturing by purchasing an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. The Open Call event is one way that the company works toward this commitment.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.