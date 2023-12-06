12 Publix Leaders Receive Company’s Greatest Honors

Publix Super Markets has revealed the recipients of the company’s 2023 George W. Jenkins Award and the 2023 President’s Award. These retail and support leaders were honored at this year’s annual Publix retail operations conference on Nov. 16 in Orlando, Fla.

The George W. Jenkins Award is named after Publix’s founder, known to associates as Mr. George. The award is presented to one store manager from each of the company’s five divisions and one support area manager who exemplify leadership, perpetuate the Publix culture and demonstrate their commitment to his ideals. As part of the award, each recipient is presented with a special green Publix jacket, marking them as a member of this group of honorees.

2023 George W. Jenkins Award Recipients

Atlanta Division

Store Manager Joy Daniell, #1409, Florence, Ala.

Daniell started her career in 2005 as a front service clerk and continued to work her way up through the customer service department before becoming an assistant store manager. In 2017, she was promoted to store manager in Chelsea, Ala. Today, she works in Florence, Ala.

“To me, leadership is when your actions inspire others to want to be more, to learn more, to do more and to achieve more,” she said. “We have a duty to maintain this company and be there for our associates, and this is what we should strive for every day.”

Charlotte Division

Store Manager Josh Stubblefield, #1846, Louisville, Ky.

Stubblefield started his career in 1998 as a front service clerk and continued to work his way up through the grocery department before becoming an assistant store manager. In 2014, he was promoted to store manager in LaGrange, Ga. In 2023, he was named the store manager in Louisville, Ky., where he will oversee the opening of Publix’s first Kentucky location.

“It’s important to me as a leader to treat everyone with dignity and respect and connect with the hearts and minds of our associates,” noted Stubblefield. “I want them to see Publix as a family and not just as a place to work.”

Jacksonville Division

Store Manager Wes Oliver, #716, St. Johns, Fla.

Oliver started his career in 1989 as a front service clerk and then worked his way up through the grocery department before becoming an assistant store manager. In 2007, he was promoted to store manager in Jacksonville, Fla. Today, he works in St. Johns, Fla.

“We should never forget the many lessons Mr. George left us. I believe the most important one is to treat our associates with dignity and respect. They will then enthusiastically treat our customers like royalty,” he said. “I don’t believe that any award or achievement at Publix has ever been given for what someone did individually. It takes a team to achieve great success.”

Lakeland Division

Store Manager Denise Peterson, #426, Fort Myers, Fla.

Peterson started her career in 1990 as a front service clerk in Fort Myers, Fla., and worked her way up through the customer service department before becoming an assistant store manager. In 2008, she was promoted to store manager in Lehigh Acres, Fla. Today, she works in Fort Myers.

“As leaders, we are faced with challenges every day. It's how we handle ourselves through those challenges that makes a difference,” said Peterson. “Throughout my years of serving, I have learned that a positive approach and the right mindset is the key to facing any challenge.”

Miami Division

Store Manager Carlos Fonseca, #127, Miami

Fonseca started his career in 1985 as a front service clerk and continued to work his way up through the grocery department before becoming an assistant store manager. In 2014, he was promoted to store manager in Miami.

“One of the most important career lessons I have learned is that no person puts together an organization on his own,” observed Fonseca. “When I was promoted to store manager, leaders sat me down, told me the good news and explained to me that I would be the one creating the environment inside the building. I’ll never forget that advice, and since then, I have always done my best to inspire and motivate my people.”

Support

Senior Director of Accounting Ken Stanger

Stanger began his career with Publix in 2000 as a manager of business analysis in manufacturing. He continued to work his way up to senior manager of business analysis and reporting (BAR) and then the director of BAR. In 2022, he was promoted to his current position as senior director of accounting.

“The most important part of my job is to be there for my people,” said Stanger. “I have 150 people whom I work with, and I make it a goal to talk to each one about their personal career goals. The way I see it, I won't be around forever, and it is my duty and honor to help grow and support Publix’s future leaders.”