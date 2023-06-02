Zoup! Good, Really Good® Launches New Soup Flavors

Zoup! Good, Really Good® is adding four inspired recipes to its popular lineup of premium soups in glass jars: Chicken Potpie, Portabella Mushroom Bisque, Chicken Noodle, and vegan Black Bean Chili. Kettle cooked in small batches to feature rich, simmered-all-day taste, each are free of artificial ingredients and preservatives and crafted with one of Zoup!’s homestyle broths as their base.

Said Eric Ersher, Founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products, “With a history of serving soup face-to-face to our customers for over two decades, we know firsthand what makes soup taste delicious and understand the true satisfaction this comfort food can provide. That’s why we crafted our new soups to bring big flavor and clean, quality ingredients to modern recipes, all while providing the convenience consumers want.”

Available in 16oz recyclable and reusable glass jars, the products are available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $5.99. The new flavors join Zoup!’s original soup lineup that includes Chicken & Riced Cauliflower, Spicy Chicken ‘Chilada™, Butternut Squash with Brown Butter and Sage, Tomato Bisque, and Garden Vegetable