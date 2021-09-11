Zoup! Good, Really Good Culinary Concentrates

Zoup! aims to elevate the broth segment with the introduction of Culinary Concentrates, a flavor-forward lineup of gourmet broth concentrates. Available in Chicken Bone Broth, Beef Bone Broth and Savory No-Chicken Vegan Broth varieties, the first super-premium concentrates made with bone broth are free of artificial flavors and ingredients, preservatives, inexpensive fillers and added sugar. The chicken base features the taste of simmered-all-day poultry that can be used for creating sauces and soups, while the rich slow-roasted beef base adds depth to stews and casseroles, and the layered savory notes of the vegan base bring umami flavor and added plant-based protein to pastas, grains and rice dishes. Each complex yet balanced variety can also be combined with water to make sipping broths. In fact, an 8-ounce glass jar of concentrate makes up to 10 quarts of restaurant-quality broth, providing an economical and space-saving solution for home cooks. The keto and paleo-friendly concentrates also boast higher protein and lower sodium than the leading conventional brand; are low in calories and free of gluten and the eight major allergens; and contain no GMOs, trans fat or saturated fat. The suggested retail price is $9.99 per 8-ounce recyclable glass jar of any variety.