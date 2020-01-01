Trion Industries has introduced the ZipTrack® single-serve beverage pusher system. Each product lane quickly adjusts to fit everything from skinny Red Bulls to oversized Gatorades, while consistently keeping each drink pushed to the shelf front for easy customer choices. Shelf-based and cooler-ready, ZipTrack® billboards product for easy selection and fast sale. Lanes simply adapt to different sizes. Slide product front-to-back to ‘ZIP’ tracks together in final position. However, it’s not just for beverages! Deploy ZipTrack® in multiple categories to showcase many different types of product from food, health, beauty, and more! This durable, American-made system utilizes your full shelf depth and eliminates space-wasting gravity feed shelves.