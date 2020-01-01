Cut labor and energy costs and enhance your products' appearance to increase sales. Whether it be beverages or your storewide merchandise, deploy the multi-adjustable ZipTrack® in several categories to showcase everything from food, health, beauty, and more! Shelf-based and cooler-ready, ZipTrack® billboards product for easy selection and fast sale. Lanes adapt to numerous sizes. Simply slide product front-to-back to ‘ZIP’ tracks together in final position. This durable, American-made system utilizes your full shelf depth and eliminates space-wasting gravity feed shelves.

