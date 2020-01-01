The newest single-serve beverage pusher system, ZipTrack® has been introduced by Trion Industries. Each product lane quickly adjusts to fit skinny Red Bulls to oversize Gatorades while consistently keeping each drink pushed to the shelf front for easy customer choices. This durable, American-made system utilizes your full shelf depth and eliminates space- wasting gravity feed shelves. Shelf-based and cooler-ready, ZipTrack® billboards product for easy selection and fast sale. Lanes simply adapt to different sizes. Slide product front-to-back to ‘ZIP’ tracks together in final position. Not just for beverages! Deploy ZipTrack® in multiple categories to showcase many different types of product from food, health, beauty, and more!