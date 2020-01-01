Zhou Nutrition, a maker of high-quality, lab-verified supplements for holistic wellness, has debuted Zhou Nutrition Water Enhancers, available in six natural flavors and designed to support a range of wellness needs, including hair and skin health, memory, and stress management. The line’s concentrated liquid formulas easily mix into any beverage; users just add two squeezes into water, juice, smoothies or other beverages. The varieties as follows: Hairfluence (watermelon flavor), formulated with biotin and a unique herbal blend; Glowfulence (grapefruit flavor); created to keep skin healthy, and sweetened with stevia; Calm Now (cherry flavor), supporting a focused, relaxed, stress-free mindset; Energy + Focus (orange flavor), boosting focus, clarity and energy with B12, caffeine and L-Theanine; Collagen Peptides (tropical berry flavor), contributing to healthier skin and nails, lean muscle mass, and greater joint and tendon flexibility; and Neuro-Peak (berry flavor), made with mushroom superfoods and herbs to aid memory, clarity and concentration. Available in 1.75-fluid-ounce squeeze bottles for on-the-go convenience, Zhou Nutrition Water Enhancers retail for a suggested $5.99 each.