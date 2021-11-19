Zero-Waste Retailer Launches No-Waiting Checkout Solution

Pioneering zero-waste grocer Nude Foods Market has deployed MishiPay’s mobile self-checkout solution as the primary payment method at the independent retailer’s flagship store in Boulder, Colo., instead of conventional registers. The technology allows shoppers to shop and check out with their own cell phones, eliminating the need to wait in line to pay at a conventional checkout.

Using MishiPay’s Scan, Pay & Go technology, an in-store Nude Foods Market shopper can use their own mobile device to scan the QR codes on products to add them to their virtual basket. Then, when they’ve completed their shopping, they can check out instantly using a range of convenient digital payment methods and simply leave the store. The customer receives a digital receipt that’s also emailed to them, cutting out the paper, ink and hardware used to provide printed receipts for shoppers in a conventional checkout experience. The next time at the store, a shopper can use MishiPay to register any glass storage jars they’ve returned, and receive an automatic account credit.

According to MishiPay, the solution improves overall customer satisfaction and convenience by speeding up service, as well as enabling store associates to spend more time with customers.

“We hate waste of all types,” asserted Verity Noble, co-founder of Nude Foods Market, where everything comes in reusable, returnable glass jars and is local, organic or rescued. “The average American produces 1,704 pounds of trash each year, and our mission is to bring this number down in every way we can. Deploying a streamlined, environmentally friendly checkout solution for our customers was a key aim when we created our brand. Conventional checkout tech consists of lots of wasteful plastics, paper and inks. By partnering with MishiPay, we have cut out the need for store checkout hardware, creating a checkout experience that is good for the environment, good for shoppers and good for our daily store operations.”

“We love the approach that Nude Foods Market takes to reducing the impact of consumers on the environment,” said Mustafa Khanwala, founder and CEO of London-based MishiPay, which also has offices in Bangalore, India and Dallas. “We are proud to be their checkout solution of choice and to be playing our part in reducing the environmental and financial impact of checkout technology whilst making the in-store journey quicker and more enjoyable for shoppers.”

MishiPay also works with such international retailers as Paradies Lagardere, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, MUJI and SPAR. The company is able to integrate its solution quickly and cost-effectively into retailers’ existing systems without the need for any additional hardware.