Zaxbys Signature Sauces

For the first time ever, quick-service chicken restaurant chain Zaxbys is making its famous sauces available at retail across the South and Southeast. The product line consists of three bottled fan-favorite sauces for dipping, dunking and drizzling at home: creamy, tangy Zax Sauce, made with a secret recipe from a blend of signature spices; Spicy Zax Sauce, a hotter twist on the original; and Tongue Torch Sauce, featuring aged peppers, garlic and mustard seeds. A 16-ounce shelf-stable plastic bottle of any variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $4.48-$4.98