Zaro’s Family Bakery The Challah Collection

A New York metro area mainstay for four generations, Zaro’s Family Bakery has now launched a line of challah items available at grocery retailers. The Challah Collection’s Burger Buns (10.5 ounces), Hot Dog Buns (12.27 ounces), Dinner Rolls (13 ounces) and Sandwich Bread (17.7 ounces) are all made using the family’s recipe for braided challah (13.2 ounces), a traditional Jewish egg bread that has been available at Zaro’s Family Bakery stores for decades. The Challah Collection joins the following items already sold in the grocery channel: Raspberry Rugelach, Chocolate Rugelach, Carrot Cake, Blackout Cake and Manhattan Cake. Suggested retail prices for The Challah Collection range from $5.99 to $9.99. All Zaro’s items are all made at the company’s family bakery in Elmsford, N.Y.