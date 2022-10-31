Fast-growing potato chip brand Zapp’s from Utz Brands is venturing beyond its best-selling signature offering with the launch of Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix. The snack line comes in two big, bold, mouthwatering flavors: Voodoo, Zapp’s iconic blend of sweet, spicy and uniquely Cajun flair with a hint of smoky barbecue sweetness, and Jazzy Honey Mustard, a decadent blend of mustard and honey. The pretzels come in convenient 5-ounce bags for a suggested $3.79 and 16-ounce take-home packages for a suggested retail price of $6.29.