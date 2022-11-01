Now available at retail, Teelah Corp.’s YumVs Zero Diabetic Multivitamin features a special formulation of vitamins and minerals typically deficient in people with diabetes. The first-ever daily dietary gummy supplement specially formulated for diabetic adults contains 14 essential vitamins and minerals vital to their optimal health, including vitamins C, A, D3, E and B12, the last of which can improve heart health; chromium, which may improve glucose levels and A1C percentages; thiamine to aid in insulin production; folate; and magnesium to help maintain blood sugar levels, with no sugars or sugar alcohols, no artificial flavors, no gluten, no GMOs and zero net carbs. Suitable for those who are prediabetic or just monitoring their sugar intake, The gluten- and gelatin-free, keto-friendly chewable gummies come in a natural raspberry flavor. A 60-count bottle retails for a suggested $14.99.