¡Yo Quiero! Avocado Cream Cheese Dips

A brand of Fresh Innovations LLC, ¡Yo Quiero! has rolled out a first-of-its-kind line of avocado cream cheese dips to grocers’ refrigerated sections. Combining healthy avocado with real cream cheese, the nutrition-dense line’s four varieties – Avocado Spinach Artichoke; Avocado Spinach Bacon; Avocado Bacon, Ranch and Cheddar; and Avocado Jalapeno Popper Avocado – feature premium ingredients and fresh flavors in sizes created for convenience and a range of dipping and spreading occasions. All contain fewer calories and less fat and cholesterol than other top-selling cream cheese dips in the category, according to the brand. The avocado-forward dips retail for a suggested retail price range of $5.95-$7 per 10-ounce clear container.