Yo Mama’s Foods Alfredo Sauces

All-natural handcrafted pasta sauce company Yo Mama’s Foods has launched a line of authentic Alfredo Sauces in three varieties: Classic, Spicy (featuring Calabrian chilies) and Garlic. All are made with fresh cream and cooked in small batches. According to the brand, its shelf-stable Alfredo Sauces are the cleanest on the market, with no added gums, fillers, gluten or sugar. In addition to using the Keto Certified white sauces on fettuccine, Yo Mama’s recommends trying them in stuffed shells, in a ground beef spinach lasagna or even on a Chicken Alfredo white pizza. A 16-ounce jar of any variety has a suggested retail price of $9.