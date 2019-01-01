Yakult Delicious Probiotic Drinks

What makes Yakult so special? Yakult is a delicious probiotic drink with a refreshing citrus taste that can be enjoyed daily by the whole family. Each bottle is made with billions of active and live cultures “Lactobacillus casei Shirota." By 2018, an estimated 40 million bottles of Yakult are consumed every day in 39 countries and regions worldwide. Today, the company is strategically expanding into the East Coast market after success in stores in the Western part of the U.S. Yakut and Yakult Light is gluten free, cholesterol free and fat free with 5 bottles in a pack.