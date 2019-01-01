Xica Jicama Tortillas

Rich in vitamin C and prebiotic fiber, grain-free, low-in-sugar jicama – a Mexican yam bean resembling a cross between a potato and a beet, with creamy, white flesh and a mildly sweet, apple-like texture – is now easily accessible with Xica Brands’ line of packaged, ready-to-eat items. These include tortillas containing just 8 calories per slice that can be folded or stuffed the same way as their wheat or corn flour counterparts. Available in 7.5-ounce eco-friendly, easy-open packaging, the refrigerated tortillas retail for a suggested $4.99.