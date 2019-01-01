World Famous Enstrom Almond Toffee

In 1929, Chet Enstrom affectionately crafted a recipe for almond toffee to share with his family and friends. Using only the finest and freshest ingredients and utmost care, he created something very special. That recipe was the beginning of Enstrom Candies, a family business that now spans four generations. Today our toffee is still made using Chet’s recipe and only the highest quality ingredients available. It’s quality you can taste in every bite.