Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt

For the first time in more than 10 years, Wonderful Pistachios has launched another In-Shell flavor: Seasoned Salt. Rolling out at retailers across the United States, the flavor aims to add zest to snacking occasions with a blend of savory seasonings accented with garlic, onion and paprika. The launch, which coincides with the beginning of tailgate season, will be supported through social media, in-store displays and retail-specific programs to drive trial at the store level.In consumer taste tests conducted by the brand, the flavor performed higher than current in-market benchmarks on both appeal and purchase intent among nut buyers. The item is available in 14-ounce and 40-ounce bags retailing for a suggested price range of $6.99-$7.99 at Kroger and Walmart, and a suggested $14.99 at Sam’s Club, respectively. In-Shell Seasoned Salt joins a robust portfolio of In-Shell flavors that include Salt & Pepper and Sweet Chili, along with the classic Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, and No Salt varieties. Additionally, the brand’s pistachios are among the highest-protein snack nuts, offering 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving.