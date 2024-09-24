For the first time ever, Wonderful Pistachios has introduced a limited-edition seasonal No Shells flavor: Sweet Cinnamon. According to the brand, the better-for-you holiday exclusive tastes like a cinnamon roll with a crunchy twist. Further, with 6 grams of protein per serving, the item capitalizes on the demand for seasonal flavors. In the spirit of holiday cheer, No Shells Sweet Cinnamon comes in eye-catching packaging that creatively builds upon Wonderful Pistachios’ familiar No Shells bag with a holiday-themed design featuring snowflakes and cinnamon sticks tied with a plaid ribbon. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sweet Cinnamon joins an already strong lineup of award-winning No Shells flavors, among them Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Honey Roasted, Jalapeño Lime, Sea Salt & Pepper, and Smoky Barbecue, and is the first sweet flavor launch since the introduction of No Shells Honey Roasted in 2019. What’s more, in consumer taste tests, No Shells Sweet Cinnamon scored on par with the brand’s highest-performing flavors. Retailing for $5.99 per 5.5-ounce bag, the product is available to retailers in a custom Sweet Cinnamon-themed 72-count holiday display, with a festive balloon also offered as an additional display accessory to help drive impulse purchases while No Shells Sweet Cinnamon is in stores for the remainder of the year. The launch is supported by a dedicated digital campaign and content creator partnerships to boost awareness via social media, public relations activations and retail-specific programs to drive purchases at the store level.