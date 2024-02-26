Wonderful Pistachios Jalapeño Lime Flavor

Already famous as America’s No. 1 snack nut, Wonderful Pistachios has now introduced Jalapeño Lime as part of Wonderful’s award-winning No Shells lineup. The spicy pistachios offer an optimal balance of jalapeño pepper, sea salt and tangy lime. According to the brand, the No Shells flavors drive incremental sales and bring new buyers into the snack nut category. To drive awareness, the U.S. launch of Jalapeño Lime is being supported by campaigns on digital platforms, social media, public relations, retail-specific programs and in-store merchandising that includes a 72-count display alongside No Shells Chili Roasted to spur trial. Jalapeño Lime is rolling out nationwide and online in 2.25-, 5.5- and 11-ounce bags, with prices varying from $1.99 to $9.99, based on bag size and retailers. Following its U.S. debut, No Shells Jalapeño Lime will launch in Canada and Mexico later this year.