Kayco Beyond, a division of family-owned Kayco, has introduced Wonder Lemon, a first-of-its-kind 100% organic cold-pressed juice with zero added sugar. With the demand for organic juices on the rise, Wonder Lemon offers fresh citrus flavor and the health-and-wellness advantages of lemon: The fruit is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as calcium, potassium and beta carotene, making it beneficial for immunity, fatigue and mood. Unlike other forms of fruit juice, cold-pressed juice is made with a hydraulic press, which allows for maximum extraction of a fruit or vegetable’s juices and nutrients. Wonder Lemon comes in three refreshing flavors: Lemon Ginger, Lemon Mint and Lemon Basil Jalapeño. Each is made with only five or six ingredients containing no artificial flavors, preservatives, additives or artificial coloring, at fewer than 110 calories per bottle. Wonder Lemon can even be mixed with other beverages to provide extra flavor and nutrients. An 8.45-ounce bottle of any flavor retails for a suggested $3.99.