Wissotzky Artisan Spiced Tea Collection

Satisfying the rising demand for chai, as well as the need for convenience, Wissotzky Tea Co.’s Artisan Spiced Tea collection pairs hand-selected premium black tea leaves with market spices, herbs and other natural ingredients, with each blend packed in a pyramid tea bag allowing for the optimal release of aroma and flavor. The line’s varieties, which can be brewed and served with milk and sweetener as desired, or served over ice for a refreshing summer beverage, are sweet and savory Salted Caramel Chai, featuring cinnamon, ginger root, cloves, sea salt and cardamom; earthy Ginger and Turmeric, also containing cinnamon, cloves and cardamom; robust Spiced Nana Mint, complemented by cinnamon, ginger root, cloves, cardamom and pepper; and toasty Pumpkin Spiced Chai, a blend of cinnamon and ginger with pumpkin pieces, cloves, cardamom, black pepper and chili. Like all Wissotzky products, the Artisan Spiced Tea collection is kosher and non-GMO. A 16-count box retails for a suggested $4.99.