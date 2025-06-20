Winning the Next Trip: How to Earn Repeat Business from Uncommitted Shoppers

Thursday, July 24, 2025 11:00 AM EDT

Retailers often focus on deepening relationships with their most loyal customers—but what about those who come once and never return? New data shows that without follow-up incentives, one-third of customers churn after their first visit. These occasional shoppers represent a meaningful share of visits—and missed revenue.

In this session, Mike McNamee, VP of Account Management at Upside, will unpack how these uncommitted shoppers behave differently, why they’re so often overlooked, and what retailers can do to bring them back. You’ll walk away with fresh insights on closing the retention gap and driving repeat visits—profitably and at scale.