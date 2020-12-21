WinCo Foods Offering New Blackhawk Network Gift Cards

WinCo Foods, an employee-owned grocery store operating across the western United States, has launched a new set of in-store Blackhawk Network gift card offerings for shoppers. The new program brings the convenience of a wide variety of holiday gifting and shopping options to shoppers at the grocery store chain. Using Blackhawk’s end-to-end suite of services, WinCo Foods will provide new multistore original-content gift cards to customers as part of their in-store experience.

Gift cards continue to be Americans’ most requested gift, as they have been for the past 14 years, according to Washington, D.C.-based NRF. A recent study from Blackhawk found that more than half of consumers surveyed (52%) said that they’re more likely to buy more gift cards this holiday season than in earlier years. Respondents anticipate buying 10 gift cards this year on average — twice what they did last year.

“As we continue to see changes to the way people shop and gift in 2020, the addition of new gift card offerings is a fantastic step for both WinCo as well as its customers,” noted Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Pleasanton, California-based Blackhawk. “WinCo is an exceptional retailer who has embraced both gift card best practices and exciting new products.”

Blackhawk works with more than 1,000 brands and card partners, is in more than 200,000 retail locations in 28 countries, and connects with more than 300 million shoppers worldwide each week.

Known for being the “Supermarket Low Price Leader” in each of the states it operates, WinCo is an employee-owned company based in Boise, Idaho that employs more than 19,000 individuals and operates 129 stores and six distribution centers in the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada, California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma, Montana and Texas.