Will Target’s Deal Days Give Prime Day a Run for Its Money?

Target Corp. is set to roll out its biggest Deal Days sales promotion yet, promising savings across all product categories, including food and beverage. The event will take place July 11-13 with savings offered exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.

This is the fourth year for the promotion, which will include lower prices on both store brands and national brands like Apple and Disney, and Target gift cards will also be 5% off when purchased online. Target’s online deals during the event are open to all shoppers and do not require a membership.

Other deals include:

Spend $50 on food and beverage, get $10 Target GiftCard with same-day services

Save up to $70 on Apple products

Up to 50% off select top tech and headphones

25% off beauty

Up to 30% off home items

50% off select family apparel and accessories

Up to 50% off hundreds of toys

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances

Up to 35% off floor care products

“We know guests look forward to Target Deal Days every year. With this year’s event being our biggest ever, guests can shop more incredible deals and items, with three full days to save on must-have products that will bring them joy all summer and beyond,” said Christina Hennington, EVP and chief growth officer for Target. “From offering the most sought-after brands in retail and unparalleled savings to multiple, convenient fulfillment options within our nearly 2,000 stores, guests can shop Target with ease and confidence, knowing they are getting an incredible value.”

Target’s Deal Days directly coincides with Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day event, slated for July 12-13. Prime members can save on items from national brands and third party-sellers, and also get a 20% discount on select everyday items at Amazon Fresh stores.

Meanwhile, Walmart held its first members-only online sale event earlier this month, though Numerator found that only 33% of Walmart.com shoppers knew about the Walmart+ Weekend event. Many of those shoppers leaned into CPG purchases, with 59% of spend going toward groceries, followed by 7% on health and beauty products and 6% on household items.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, while Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1.