It’s Prime Time Again for Amazon

Another Amazon Prime Day event is coming up, offering shoppers discounts on a wide variety of products, from smart TVs to goods from small business vendors. From July 12-13, Prime members can score deals on items from national brands and third party-sellers and save on goods available at company-owned stores.

New this summer is a 20% discount for Prime members to use on select everyday items at Amazon Fresh Stores. Members can enjoy this benefit year-round by scanning their Amazon app at the register or purchasing with a credit card that’s registered to their Prime account.

There’s another bonus for Prime members who apply for a Prime Rewards Visa card. Card members with an eligible Prime membership can get a $200 Amazon gift card when their card application is approved and then earn 6% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market on Prime Day and 5% back year-round.

“With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world,” said Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime. “This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”

Ahead of Prime Day, members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items.

According to Amazon, Prime is offered to more than 200 million paid members around the world. Prime members can get ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods markets in more than 5,000 cities and towns and can get prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.