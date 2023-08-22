Wildbrine, a producer of naturally fermented krauts, kimchis, srirachas and salsas, has now launched WildVINE, a line of vinegar-pickled vegetables. The collection comes in four globally inspired varieties: Banh Mi Medley, based on the classic Vietnamese sandwich and offering a tart mix of pickled veggies, cilantro, mint and lime; Pickled Red Onions, a versatile condiment with a hint of mild jalapeño heat; Curtido, a fresh and tart Latin American coleslaw; and Escabeche, a zesty blend of pickled vegetables suitable for adding spice to any meal. All four WildVINE products are prepared using locally sourced ingredients in Wildbrine’s own California facility, and each batch is hand-packed in eco-friendly, BPA-free PET 1 packaging, reflecting the brand’s commitment to sustainability and zero-waste principles. In September, Banh Mi Medley will start rolling out to Target stores nationwide, with the other three flavors available via the Wildbrine website for $6.99 per 20-ounce jar, with plans for wider retail distribution. Wildbrine has been part of the Fermented Food Holdings family since December 2021.