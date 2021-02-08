Wilder Organic Mustards

Artisan brand Wilder Condiments has launched organic Wilder mustards in four bold flavors: refreshed classic Dijonish, grainy Sweet & Hot, spicy Jalapeño, and aromatic Horseradish. Created by a woman-owned and -operated, chef-driven business that grew from a local farmers’ market stand in California, the mustards are organic, all natural, vegan, low in calories and high in nutrients: Mustard seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, magnesium, protein, niacin and dietary fiber. A 6-ounce jar of any flavor retails for a suggested $7, and a gift box of three is also available for a suggested $21.