Wildbrine Sauerkraut and Kimchi

Wildbrine, a producer of naturally fermented plant based krauts, kimchis, srirachas and salsas, has launched two additional flavors of sauerkraut, Organic Jalapeño Lime and Organic Caraway Apple, and another kimchi, Mild Kimchi with Turmeric. “Customers are always asking for a less spicy version of our Korean Kimchi, so creating our new mild kimchi was a no-brainer,” noted company co-founder Chris Glab. “At the same time, some customers want a little spice in their kraut, so thus Jalapeño Lime was born. With the Caraway Apple, we were looking to pay homage to the classic Eastern European recipe, and we couldn’t be happier with the end result.” An 18-ounce jar of any variety retails for a suggested $6.99 in the refrigerated section.