Why Walmart Is Encouraging U.K. Sellers to Join Its Online Marketplace

Walmart is looking to grow its online marketplace through a push to bring more U.K. retailers to its roster of third-party sellers. The Walmart Marketplace currently serves 120 million U.S. shoppers each month.

According to Walmart, the move to embrace U.K. exporters comes as the British government increases efforts to promote U.K. goods beyond the EU with its "Made in the U.K., Sold to the World" campaign. Trade representatives from both nations met earlier this year to deepen trade ties and boost their existing relationship.

“We are confident that U.K. sellers will be able to leverage Britain’s reputation for design and manufacturing excellence and product quality to thrive as Marketplace sellers and bring more choice to our U.S. customers with speed and scale,” said Darren Carithers, SVP of marketplace development for Walmart International.

Those sellers that are approved to join the Walmart Marketplace will have a dedicated onboarding team, access to tools and services to scale their business, and an opportunity to ship their goods to U.S. customers within two days.

A U.K. Sellers Summit will be held in London on June 17, with fashion, home and kitchen, sporting goods, beauty and entertainment manufacturers invited to attend.

Commerce technology company Payoneer and commerce automation platform Linnworks are partnering with Walmart on the summit and will offer accepted sellers integrated payment options and centralized inventory and order management workflows.

“Payoneer is on a journey to empower businesses of all sizes, from all nations to grow across borders,” said James Allum, SVP and regional head of Europe for Payoneer. “We are delighted to see more U.K. companies joining the global digital economy as sellers on Walmart Marketplace in the U.S. We look forward to continuing to help them manage their cross-border payments, access working capital and compliance support, and expand around the world.”

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.