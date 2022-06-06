Walmart’s $5M Donation Supports National Museum of the American Latino

Through its Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity, Walmart is making a $5 million donation to the new National Museum of the American Latino. The museum, being built under the direction of the Smithsonian, will showcase Latinas and Latinos who have helped shape the U.S.

While the museum is under construction, its first physical presence will be showcased through the Molina Family Latino Gallery at the National Museum of American History. A virtual gallery is also available and includes a project titled “Somos,” meaning “We are,” which captures the rich diversity of the Latinx experience.

“As an immigrant and a father, it is deeply personal to me to see this storytelling come to life,” wrote Pepe Estrada, Walmart’s director of constituent relations, in a company blog post. “Years ago, my daughter returned home from school upset after a career day because none of the speakers looked like her. As we have done many times as a family, we shared examples of many Latinas and Latinos and their contributions to the country. Now, I am filled with optimism as generations of young people will have the opportunity to learn about how the Latinx experience is deeply intertwined with the story of our country.”

Walmart’s first venture into the international market came with the opening of a Sam’s Club in Mexico, and the company says it is one of the largest employers of Latinx people in the U.S. and is also a business partner for many Latinx-owned businesses and suppliers.

“I am thrilled to see this next step of Walmart’s support to the Latinx community unfold, and look forward to the possibilities that arise when people can access the deeper history of the Latinx experience in the U.S.,” Estrada wrote.

