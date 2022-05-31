Walmart Is Adding Hotel to Corporate Campus

Adding another amenity to its new home office in Bentonville, Ark., Walmart Inc. is unveiling plans for a campus hotel set to open in summer 2024. The hotel will be branded as an AC Hotel by Marriott and aim to better serve Walmart associates in the field and those who work in other office locations.

AC Hotel by Marriott Bentonville will be 90,000 square feet and house 153 guest rooms, along with 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a rooftop lounge with indoor and outdoor seating. It will sit in the northwest corner of the campus near office buildings, campus amenities, retail offerings and biking and walking paths, and hotel patrons will also be within walking or driving distance to local attractions.

“Drawing inspiration from the beauty of the Natural State, the hotel will reflect the region through natural woods and stones as well as curated art installations,” wrote Cindi Marsiglio, SVP of corporate real estate for Walmart. “Bentonville is our hometown, and when we welcome associates and visitors to our new home office, we will offer a first-class hotel amenity we can all be proud of.”

The retailer has high ambitions for its new home office in Bentonville. Last month, Walmart shared plans for two on-campus buildings dedicated to health and wellness, including the Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, which will span 360,000 square feet and be home home to traditional fitness amenities, specialized studio spaces and outdoor racquet courts, as well as educational and communal spaces such as a teaching kitchen. A 73,000-square-foot Child Care Center will also be added to the home office campus.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.